At least 260 bodies have been found at a festival site in Israel following large-scale attacks by Hamas on Saturday, Israeli rescue service Zaka reported.

The toll was expected to rise as other paramedic teams were working in the area.

Hamas had attacked festival participants near the border with Gaza and also abducted numerous people from there.

The media quoted eyewitnesses who spoke of a massacre.

Videos circulating on the internet are said to show the revelers fleeing from the shots of the attackers.

Source: DW