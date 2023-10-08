By A.I. Experiment

Here are some of the largest media companies in the world:

1. The Walt Disney Company: Disney is known for its vast media empire, which includes film studios (e.g., Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm), television networks (e.g., ABC, ESPN), theme parks, and various other entertainment properties.

2. Comcast Corporation: Comcast is a major player in the media and telecommunications industry, owning NBCUniversal, which includes NBC, Universal Pictures, and a variety of cable networks like CNBC and MSNBC.

3. AT&T Inc.: AT&T owns WarnerMedia, which includes Warner Bros. (film studio), HBO (cable network), and CNN (news network). Note that AT&T was in the process of spinning off WarnerMedia into a separate company called Warner Bros. Discovery as of my last update.

4. ViacomCBS Inc.: ViacomCBS owns a variety of cable networks (e.g., MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central) and the CBS broadcast network. It’s a major player in both television and film.

5. Sony Corporation: Sony has a significant presence in the entertainment industry through its subsidiary Sony Pictures Entertainment, which includes film and television production.

6. Netflix: While not a traditional media conglomerate, Netflix is a major player in the streaming industry and produces a vast amount of original content.

7. Amazon: Similar to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video is a major player in the streaming industry, and Amazon also owns Amazon Studios, which produces original content.

8. News Corporation: News Corporation, owned by Rupert Murdoch, has a presence in the global media landscape, including newspapers, television, and other media assets.

9. Bertelsmann: Bertelsmann is a German media conglomerate with interests in publishing, television, and music. It owns Penguin Random House, one of the world’s largest book publishers.

10. Discovery, Inc.: Discovery owns a range of cable television networks, including the Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and TLC.

Please keep in mind that the media industry is subject to rapid changes, and new developments which maybe reflected in the latest financial reports and news sources as this article comes out.