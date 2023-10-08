Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has advised women MPs against relying on witchcraft as a means to secure seats in Parliament.

Tayebwa made the remarks as he participated in an engagement with the Parliamentary Women Prayer Forum to discuss closing the gender gap and providing support for women leaders.

Tayebwa emphasised that representing and advocating for women’s interests would be the most effective way for them to maintain their positions in Parliament.

“You will be targeted by people who think witchcraft will work, there is no shortcut. Women leaders I urge you, try to follow up on matters that affect women in Parliament, some of them are unique, we don’t understand them as men,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged women MPs to actively address issues that specifically impact women, as some of these matters may not be fully understood by male members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tayebwa highlighted an incident where a woman was removed from the list to receive Personal Development Money (PDM) just two days before she was supposed to receive it, simply because she had a dispute with her husband.

He questioned the use of PDM as a tool to resolve family conflicts and urged women MPs to track the progress of their efforts towards women-focused legislation.

Tayebwa also called on men in Uganda to fulfil their responsibilities in supporting their families.

He asserted that being the head of the household is not determined by the gender wearing trousers but rather by the individual who takes care of the household and its needs.

Tayebwa encouraged men to recognise the contributions of women and support their growth.

Furthermore, the Deputy Speaker cautioned male MPs against hindering the progress of their wives.

He emphasised that if a man, especially one holding a position of power like an MP, still has his wife relying on him for financial support, it reflects a failure to promote the growth and independence of their partners.

He warned that trouble would arise if men did not allow women to flourish alongside them.

In a separate development, Patience Rwabogo Museveni, the First Daughter, expressed her support for Parliament’s decision to pass the Anti-Homosexuality Act.

She commended Uganda for aligning itself with God, rather than succumbing to the influence of the devil in what she described as a spiritual battle.

She called upon Ugandans to seize the current global momentum of spiritual awakening to seek redemption for the nation, as she believed Uganda had a unique redemptive purpose.

She acknowledged the current global shifts and the collapse of established power structures, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and aligning with God’s work.

As leaders in various spheres of influence, she stressed the need to understand this significant moment and move with God’s guidance for the benefit of Uganda’s redemptive purpose.