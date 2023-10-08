Burial customs vary widely across different cultures and time periods, and what might seem strange in one culture can be perfectly normal in another.

Here are some of the strangest burial customs and practices from around the world:

1. Sky Burials (Tibet): In Tibetan Buddhism, sky burials are a common practice. The deceased’s body is placed on a mountaintop, and vultures and other scavenging birds consume the remains. This practice is based on the belief that the body is an empty vessel after death, and by feeding it to birds, the soul can be released to ascend to the heavens.

2. Hanging Coffins (China and Philippines): In some remote regions of China and the Philippines, people used to hang wooden coffins from cliffs or high rock formations. This practice is believed to protect the deceased from animals and to bring the soul closer to the heavens.

3. Mummies of Guanajuato (Mexico): The city of Guanajuato in Mexico has a famous cemetery where the bodies of the deceased are naturally mummified due to the unique soil composition. Visitors can view these mummies in a museum, some of which are eerily well-preserved.

4. Famadihana (Madagascar): Famadihana, also known as the “turning of the bones,” is a Malagasy burial ritual. Families periodically exhume the bodies of their deceased loved ones, wrap them in fresh burial cloths, and dance with the corpses to music. This practice is a way of showing respect and maintaining a connection with the deceased.

5. Hanging Coffins of Sagada (Philippines): In the Philippines, the Igorot people of Sagada hang their coffins from the sides of cliffs. It is believed that placing the dead in this way brings them closer to the spirits of their ancestors.

6. Self-Mummification (Japan): A small sect of Buddhist monks in Japan practiced self-mummification, which involved extreme asceticism, including a diet of nuts and seeds for years, followed by self-burial in a small tomb with a breathing tube. If the monk’s body was found mummified after death, it was considered a sign of enlightenment.

7. Endocannibalism (Fore People of Papua New Guinea): The Fore people practiced a form of endocannibalism, where they would eat the brains of deceased family members as part of their mourning ritual. This practice led to the spread of a disease called Kuru, which is similar to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

8. Skull Towers (Sedlec Ossuary, Czech Republic): The Sedlec Ossuary in the Czech Republic contains the bones of thousands of people. These bones have been arranged into intricate decorations, including chandeliers, crosses, and even a coat of arms. It’s a macabre yet fascinating display of human remains.

9. Cremation Towers (India): In Varanasi, India, bodies are cremated on open-air pyres along the banks of the Ganges River. This practice is part of Hindu beliefs in the cycle of life, death, and rebirth. The ashes are then scattered into the sacred river.