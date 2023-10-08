Robert Kyagulanyi has said there is no reason to celebrate Uganda’s independence when numerous individuals have been killed and abducted by the regime.

He announced that they will be gathering at their party offices in Kamwokya, Kampala, on Monday to pray for the souls of their supporters who have lost their lives due to the actions of the regime.

“While dictator Museveni and his cronies gather in Kitgum to ‘celebrate independence’, we will gather at our offices in Kamwokya to pray for our comrades who were killed, abducted, or are still missing due to the regime’s actions.We firmly believe that there is nothing to celebrate about our independence because we are not truly independent,” Kyagulanyi stated.

He further criticised the regime, referring to the change of power from white colonialists to black colonialists who, in his opinion, have done even worse.

“As Museveni and his small group indulge in the celebration of looting and plundering our nation for nearly forty years, we will stand with the families of the victims to remember their loved ones,the deceased, the disappeared, and the detained,” he added.

Kyagulanyi who is the leader of National Unity Platform (NUP) also shared that they will dedicate a session to the missing journalist Sesanga Batte, who was abducted by regime operatives and remains missing.

At present, Kyagulanyi is confined to his home, as the police claim it is to prevent him from mobilizing for a march.

On Thursday, he was taken from the airport in Entebbe and escorted directly to his home without going through the regular immigration procedures.

As of Friday, he remains blocked in his home, and many of his supporters have been arrested.

The permission for him to venture outside on Monday is uncertain.

This preventive arrest is a familiar tactic used by security agents to restrict the movement of leading opposition politicians, often detaining them for extended periods.

Dr. Kizza Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate, experienced similar treatment for several weeks following the disputed 2016 elections.

Upon Kyagulanyi’s arrival at his home on Thursday, there was a heavy presence of security personnel around the compound.

He reported that his security detail was manhandled, and his party members were prevented from accessing his home.

Tear gas was used to disperse many of them.

Kyagulanyi had recently returned from a tour that included visits to Canada and South Africa.

Last month, the police banned rallies organized by Kyagulanyi’s party, the NUP, after he was accused of making sectarian statements that threatened the peace and unity of Ugandans.