In a bitter and protracted struggle for leadership legitimacy within the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), the Katonga and Najjanankumbi factions continue to clash, leaving numerous institutions in a state of perplexity.

Both factions claim to be the rightful leaders of the party, creating a conundrum that has left organizations unsure of which group to align with.

Legal experts have weighed in on this dispute, with lawyers advising that the Katonga faction can only attain legal recognition if they adhere to their party’s constitution. This would involve convening at Najjanankumbi and following established procedures to oust the current leadership. Until this process is formally executed, the Katonga faction’s claim to leadership remains a matter of contention.

One of the central issues in this power struggle revolves around allegations of financial impropriety by the Najjanankumbi faction. Despite pleas from the Katonga faction to withhold the release of political party funds and refrain from collaborating with Najjanankumbi until the court makes a decision, institutions are grappling with the dilemma of which faction to support.

FDC Chairperson Waswa Birigwa has issued a stern warning to institutions that choose to disregard the guidance provided by the Katonga faction. He asserts that those who fail to heed their advice could face consequences, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

All institutions breaching the guidance given to them by the Katonga faction will be liable to all the consequences,” said Birigwa.

Lawyer Stephen Kalaali has voiced his agreement with the electoral commission’s stance, which asserts that the Katonga faction must adhere to party procedures to legitimately claim leadership. Kalaali raised questions about the faction’s credibility, citing their previous violation of a court order. He further advised them to uphold the rule of law.

Until the Katonga faction claims leadership through their party procedures, they are chasing clout.” asserted Kalaali

Amidst this ongoing dispute, the Najjanankumbi leadership is actively planning elections for executive committee members, scheduled to take place on October 6th. In contrast, the Katonga faction is set to convene with the party founders on the same day, as they await the court’s final verdict on their leadership status.

The FDC’s internal strife shows no signs of abating, leaving institutions grappling with the challenging decision of recognizing which faction holds the rightful authority within the party. Ultimately, it appears that the courts will have the final say in this matter. Until then, uncertainty continues to pervade the party and its affiliated organizations.