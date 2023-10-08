By A.I. Experiment

The following are some of the countries with the lowest populations in the world.

1. Vatican City: Vatican City is the smallest independent state in the world, both in terms of area and population. It is the spiritual and administrative center of the Roman Catholic Church. The population is estimated to be around 800 people.

2. Tuvalu: Tuvalu is a small island nation in the Pacific Ocean. Its population was estimated to be around 11,500 people in 2021.

3. Nauru: Nauru is another small island nation in the Pacific. Its population was estimated to be around 10,000 people in 2021.

4. Palau: Palau is an island country in the western Pacific Ocean. In 2021, its population was estimated to be around 18,000 people.

5. San Marino: San Marino is a landlocked microstate surrounded by Italy. Its population was estimated to be around 34,000 people in 2021.

6. Monaco: Monaco is a tiny principality on the French Riviera. It had a population of around 38,000 people in 2021.

7. Liechtenstein: Liechtenstein is a small landlocked country in Europe. Its population was estimated to be around 38,000 people in 2021.

8. Marshall Islands: The Marshall Islands are located in the central Pacific Ocean and had a population of approximately 59,000 people in 2021.

9. Saint Kitts and Nevis: Saint Kitts and Nevis is a Caribbean island nation with an estimated population of around 53,000 people in 2021.

10. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: This Caribbean country had a population of approximately 110,000 people in 2021.