Racial profiling is the practice of using a person’s race or ethnicity as a basis for law enforcement or other official activities, such as stopping, questioning, searching, or arresting individuals.

This practice occurs when authorities target individuals or groups solely or primarily because of their perceived racial or ethnic background, rather than on evidence of criminal behavior or specific wrongdoing.

Racial profiling is controversial and often considered a form of discrimination because it assumes that people of certain racial or ethnic backgrounds are more likely to engage in criminal activity.

It can lead to unjust treatment, infringement of civil rights, and a breakdown of trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

Racial profiling is illegal in many jurisdictions and is widely criticized as a violation of individual rights and a perpetuation of systemic racism.

Efforts to combat racial profiling often include implementing policies, training, and community engagement programs aimed at preventing the discriminatory treatment of individuals based on their race or ethnicity and promoting fair and unbiased law enforcement practices.