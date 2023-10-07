In a country plagued by one scandal after another, Uganda finds itself once again embroiled in a wave of controversies that seem unrelenting, tarnishing its international reputation.

As the nation grapples with diplomatic embarrassments and fiscal losses, a public debate has emerged, shining a spotlight on the often-overlooked role of government gatekeepers—permanent secretaries.

Section 171 of the Public Management Act grants significant powers to Permanent Secretaries (PS) to take charge, advise, and make critical decisions.

They possess the authority to say “no” to political heads and record their defiance.

Arthur Bainomugisha of ACODE and Julius Mukunda of CSbag argue that the chief accounting officers, permanent secretaries, should shoulder blame for failing in their roles.

“They have taken a laissez-faire attitude towards their jobs.” noted Bainomugisha.

“We have lost the cadres who could stamp their feet, and people would listen.” expressed Mukunda

The late Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi stands out in history as one of the few who challenged government

“The supervisors have become very powerful, weakening PS’s authority in deciding on technical matters.” noted Mukunda

Mukunda adds that the hybrid democracy of political heads supervising technical heads presents a challenge. A debate Leonard Okello concurs with.

“These permanent secretaries are appraised by ministers. How can you say ‘no’ when a minister determines whether you stay, get transferred, or are dropped?” he said

“If your technical expertise clashes with a politician’s interests, problems arise.” adds Okello

Experts suggest that it may be time for the government to protect and empower average administrators for effective governance.

“We need to intensify performance management, guarantee the stability and confidence of average administrators, and discipline political heads enough to allow technical heads a say.” noted Okello

This debate rages on, even in the midst of the recent removal of Geraldine Ssali, the Permanent Secretary of Trade, by the PSST Ramathan Ggobi—a move many say has been long overdue.

“I support him; the PSST presents a list of people to parliament every year who will help deliver services. If he finds them unfit, he can recall them, even when it’s the president who appoints. PSs have not been using this power they should.” expressed Mukunda

Often, when things go wrong, technical heads are held solely accountable. The question lingers: why not take charge for themselves and for the sake of the taxpayer?

In a nation where scandals have become the norm, the role of permanent secretaries as gatekeepers in government administration remains under scrutiny, leaving many to ponder if they can rise to the challenge of guarding the nation’s coffers and reputation.