Victor Tayebwa, a business journalist at NBS Television, has been selected to attend the 21st Sanlam Summer School for Financial Journalists in South Africa.

The summer school is a training programme for emerging journalists with three years or less work experience in reporting on business and finance.

This year’s training will run from 22nd October to 27th October 2023 at Pecan Manor in Hartbeespoort, just outside Johannesburg. It is set to host over 20 journalists from newsrooms across Africa.

In his role as a business reporter Victor’s responsibility is to write, gather and analyze facts with regards to events that are newsworthy and also tell financial stories while critically covering the financial sector and tell stories of how the business who need a shot in the arm to recapitalize after the Covid 19 shocks.

Sanlam Uganda Manager marketing and Brand Dorothy Mirembe said the training of financial journalists is aimed at increasing their capacity to report on corporate governance, a critical part of businesses across the African Continent and across the world.

“The training to happen on 22nd to 27th October 2023 is to equip business journalists with knowledge and tell stories that impact our African countries economically” Mirembe said.

A module on reading and understanding financial statements for news reporting is offered by the Johannesburg School of Finance, including a simulation exercise which enhances the delegates’ understanding of the accounting concepts and also enhance their understanding of the figures that needs to be interpreted and analysed for the benefit of their readers to help add value to their numeracy skills.

Journalists from Botswana, Namibia, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Malawi, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Nigeria will be in attendance.

Established in 2003, the Sanlam Summer school programme has trained business journalists over the years and today has over 400 successful journalists among its alumni.