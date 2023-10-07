Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the respected Mufti of Uganda, recently inaugurated the newly constructed main gate of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) headquarters in Old Kampala.

The main gate is an integral part of an ongoing construction project led by Kampala-based Spatial Concepts Construction Company.

This project also includes the restoration of various sections of the UMSC headquarters.

Addressing a large gathering of Muslims shortly before Friday prayers, Mubaje expressed his deep gratitude to Allah for the successful completion of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

He extended special thanks to the team of engineers for their exceptional work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mubaje explained that while several companies expressed interest in executing the project, Spatial Construction Company stood out with their impressive architectural design that harmoniously complements the UMSC National Mosque complex.

The construction matches the initial artistic impression perfectly.

Mubaje further announced that the adjacent commercial premises would open in January 2024.

This move will allow the relocation of existing shops within the mosque courtyard to the new premises, thereby creating space for the construction of Islamic Call University Lecture Blocks.

He encouraged the Muslim faithful to support UMSC in its mission to initiate and develop nationwide projects.

Engineer Stuart Byaboona, speaking on behalf of Spatial Construction Company, extended deep gratitude to the Mufti and the UMSC National Management Committee for entrusting them with the project.

Byaboona assured everyone that they had diligently carried out the construction exercise, which included rigorous testing of building materials, and pledged to complete the remaining construction phases within the set schedule.