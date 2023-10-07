Happy Independence Weekend Uganda! The Pearl of Africa. Motherland. I would say Uganda has the sexiest people. No matter how far into the world you go, you still want to come back home and get you some Ugandan love.

Sexy is good. But good sex defines sexy. When was the last time you had sex to just make you happy and not the other person? When was the last time you gave in your whole; body mind and soul to a person? When did you fully enjoy a good steamy sex session?

When people get married, sex becomes a Key Performance Indicator (KPI). Some people even have a timetable for it which makes it the saddest thing on earth. Sex is supposed to be had when one feels like it.

Sex should be fun. It should be sweet. Sex is the only thing that calms the soul. Not the body but the soul. Nothing beats cumming when it comes to giving one a good night’s sleep. That nap you are craving will feel heavenly after a good sex session.

Have sex when you want to. And yes there are terms and conditions but out of the five times you want to have sex, please do it at least three out of those times. Your body wants it but your soul needs it.

Have as much sex as you can but make sure that it is safe and that you can live with the consequences. Don’t try to close people out after you have laid them.

Make the terms and conditions clear so that people can manage their expectations. It is sad to ask someone if there is evidence that they ever slept with you. Like how low can you get? Make decisions that you can live with.

Make those sex sessions independent. Let every session come with a certain level of soul governance. Make your private part a ‘democrat’. That it will have what it wants when it wants it, and how it wants it.

Get to explore the sex styles you want. Send him a text before he returns home that you are in charge that night. Tell him to just sit back and relax. Do things to him as opposed to him doing things to you. Live in your moment.

If your man ever questions where that new style is coming from, leave them hard. Blue balls will knock some sense into his brain. If she questions your new skill ask her if she prefers you try iy out with the lady at work who has been giving you the bombastic side-eye.

The weekend is long. You deserve some sex from a sexy human being. Celebrate Uganda’s independence inside a Ugandan. Cum to calm.

Till next time, what are you waiting for? Make that call.