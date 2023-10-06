The world’s most profitable companies can change over time due to various factors such as economic conditions, market dynamics, and company performance.

Below is a list of some historically profitable companies up to that point. Please keep in mind that this information may be outdated, and I recommend checking the latest financial news and reports for the most up-to-date information.

1. Saudi Aramco: The Saudi Arabian oil company, Saudi Aramco, has consistently been one of the world’s most profitable companies due to its dominance in the global oil industry.

2. Apple Inc.: Apple is renowned for its high-profit margins on products like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, as well as its growing services division.

3. Microsoft Corporation: Microsoft’s success is driven by its cloud computing services (Azure), productivity software (Office 365), and gaming (Xbox).

4. Alphabet Inc. (Google): Google’s parent company, Alphabet, generates substantial profits from its online advertising business, search engine dominance, and other ventures like YouTube and Waymo.

5. JPMorgan Chase & Co.: One of the largest financial institutions in the world, JPMorgan Chase, consistently ranks among the most profitable banks.

6. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.: Warren Buffett’s conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, has a diverse portfolio of profitable companies, including insurance, consumer goods, and energy.

7. Johnson & Johnson: A multinational healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson, is known for its pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products, and medical devices.

8. Facebook, Inc.: Now known as Meta Platforms, Inc., Facebook remains highly profitable, thanks to its social media dominance through Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

9. Visa Inc.: Visa is a global leader in payment processing and generates significant profits from transaction fees.

10. Walmart Inc.: Walmart is one of the world’s largest retailers, with strong profitability in its various operations, including physical stores and e-commerce.

Please note that the rankings and profitability of companies can change rapidly due to market fluctuations and business developments.