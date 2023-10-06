Determining the most influential people in world history is a subjective task, as it depends on various factors like the criteria used, personal biases, and the context of different time periods.

However, here are some individuals who are often regarded as highly influential due to their contributions to various fields and their impact on the course of history:

1. Alexander the Great (356-323 BCE): Conqueror of a vast empire that stretched from Greece to Egypt and India, spreading Greek culture and knowledge.

2. Genghis Khan (c. 1162-1227): Founder of the Mongol Empire, which became the largest continuous land empire in history.

3. Julius Caesar (100-44 BCE): A Roman general and statesman who played a pivotal role in the transformation of the Roman Republic into the Roman Empire.

4. Confucius (551-479 BCE): Chinese philosopher and teacher whose ideas greatly influenced Chinese culture, ethics, and governance.

5. Jesus Christ (c. 4 BCE-30/33 CE): Founder of Christianity, which has had a profound impact on Western civilization and beyond.

6. Muhammad (570-632 CE): Founder of Islam, whose teachings and followers have shaped the history and culture of the Islamic world.

7. Gutenberg (c. 1400-1468): Inventor of the printing press, which revolutionized the spread of knowledge and information.

8. Christopher Columbus (1451-1506): Explorer who opened up the Americas to European exploration and colonization.

9. Isaac Newton (1643-1727): English mathematician, physicist, and astronomer whose laws of motion and universal gravitation laid the foundation for modern science.

10. Karl Marx (1818-1883): Philosopher, economist, and political theorist whose ideas formed the basis of communism and had a significant impact on world politics.

11. Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948): Leader of the Indian independence movement against British rule, known for his philosophy of nonviolence.

12. Nelson Mandela (1918-2013): Anti-apartheid revolutionary and the first black president of South Africa, who helped end racial segregation and apartheid.

13. Albert Einstein (1879-1955): Theoretical physicist known for his theory of relativity, which revolutionized our understanding of space, time, and gravity.

14. Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968): Civil rights leader and advocate for nonviolent protest, who played a pivotal role in the American civil rights movement.

15. Mao Zedong (1893-1976): Founding father of the People’s Republic of China and leader of the Chinese Communist Party.

This list is by no means exhaustive, and there are countless other individuals who have had a significant impact on world history in various ways. Influence can be measured in different ways, and the importance of a person’s contributions may vary depending on one’s perspective and the specific historical context.