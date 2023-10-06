The United States (US) has expressed concern about the alleged arrest of National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine upon his return to the country on Thursday.

In the morning hours of Thursday, Kyagulanyi was whisked away in a waiting car immediately after disembarking from Rwanda Air plane.

The opposition leader who had just returned from mobilisation tours in Canada and South Africa was immediately driven away to his home in Magere, Wakiso district.

A number of journalists and supporters of the NUP leader were also detained.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a Thursday statement, the US Embassy in Uganda has condemned the alleged detention of Kyagulanyi and his supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The US is tracking the concerning reports that opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi was taken into custody at Entebbe today and has been detained at his home. Reports indicate that opposition supporters were also detained,” the statement says.

The US further asked the government of Uganda to respect the freedom of assembly and allowing political parties to operate freely.

In a statement, police denied arresting Kyagulanyi, saying security personnel had only “safely” escorted him to his home in Magere.

However, the NUP leader has come out to say he is being “unlawfully” besieged by security personnel at his home.

“They picked me illegally like you saw and as we speak right now I’m under house arrest. Soldiers and police are all over,” Kyagulanyi told journalists.