Over 40 districts in Uganda lack prosecutors, according to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Frances Abodo.

She expressed concern about the understaffing issue within her office, highlighting that while the judiciary has been consistently hiring judicial officers, the recruitment of state attorneys has not kept up with the pace.

In an interview with the Nile Post in Kampala, Abodo emphasised that the situation remains problematic.

“Even with the addition of 100 new prosecutors, the DPP’s office will still not have a presence in 41 districts and 101 courts,” she noted.

Abodo clarified that efforts are being made to strengthen existing DPP offices. She stressed the importance of having more prosecutors than judicial officers to ensure sufficient personnel for tasks such as reviewing case files, providing legal advice, and representing the prosecution in court.

These remarks were made during the induction and swearing-in ceremony of 100 recently appointed state attorneys in Kampala. Responding to questions about how the understaffing affects the 48-hour rule for producing suspects in court, Abodo acknowledged the challenges in observing this rule under the current circumstances.

Under the Constitution of Uganda, an arrested person must be presented before a court within 48 hours of their arrest. If no charges are brought against the individual within that period, they must be released. However, due to understaffing, the DPP, Jane Frances Abodo, stated that meeting the 48-hour rule is difficult.

“To claim that we are observing the 48-hour rule, we need an ideal situation where we have all the necessary judicial officers, all the required prosecutors, and police officers in the investigation directorate in place. Only then can the 48-hour rule work,” she explained.

Abodo urged the newly appointed state attorneys to demonstrate integrity, faithfulness, and hard work while fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities.

She emphasized that they would be serving the people from whom they derive prosecutorial authority.

She also announced plans to divide the 100 recruited state attorneys into 10 different groups and assign a mentor, either an Assistant DPP or Chief State Attorney, to each team.

The mentors will guide and support the new attorneys in becoming effective officers of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). Abodo encouraged the new state attorneys to take advantage of the diverse opportunities in public service and pursue further studies.

During the induction, James Odumbi Owere, the Deputy DPP in charge of International Affairs/Prosecutions, provided an overview of criminal prosecutions and the decision to charge guidelines.

He stressed the importance of prosecutors being adequately prepared before appearing in court. Additionally, John Baptist Asiimwe, the Deputy DPP of Management Support Services, discussed the general structure of the ODPP in his presentation on its operations.

The state attorneys are required to report to their respective duty stations immediately. It is hoped that this group of prosecutors will help address the significant staffing gap within the ODPP and enhance the delivery of prosecution services to the people of Uganda. Furthermore, other prosecutors in the office have been transferred to ensure effective service provision.