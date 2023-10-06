By Gore Ruvimbo

Punishing someone without going through the proper legal procedures, is a major problem in Uganda. Every year, hundreds of people become victims of mob violence. While thieves are often the main targets, this form of vigilante justice also affects those accused of being witches, child abductors, and those involved in crimes of passion.

For someone like me, who has lived in Uganda for less than 5 years, witnessing a mob justice incident was a shocking experience. Today, on my way to my apprenticeship job while riding a boda-boda i came across a large crowd. To my dismay, I saw a shopkeeper brutally beating a man while others begged him to stop. In less than a minute, the accused ‘thief’ was badly hurt. But why does this form of justice happen?

There are several reasons behind the prevalence of mob justice in Uganda. One significant factor is the lack of trust in the formal criminal justice system. Many Ugandans believe that the police are corrupt, and the court system is slow and inefficient. As a result, some individuals believe that taking the law into their own hands is the only way to find justice.

Poverty and inequality are also major contributors to mob justice. In a country where many struggle to meet their basic needs, some feel they have nothing to lose by participating in mob violence. Additionally, personal grudges and attempts to intimidate enemies can lead people to engage in mob justice.

Mob justice is a serious problem because it violates the basic human rights of the victims and undermines the rule of law, creating an atmosphere of fear and violence.

In 2021, in Kibuku district, a violent mob viciously assaulted a man suspected of chicken theft, leading to his tragic demise. The following year, in Jinja district, a man accused of stealing a mobile phone faced the same fate. In 2019, in Kampala, another man accused of motorcycle theft was subjected to a horrifying act of violence when an enraged mob set him on fire.

These cases represent only a small fraction of the numerous instances of mob justice that often go unreported.

The Ugandan government has taken steps to address the issue of mob justice. In 2019, a law was passed making participation in mob violence a punishable crime. The government has also launched public awareness campaigns to educate people about the dangers of mob justice. However, the question remains: are these measures effective?

There is an urgent need to tackle the root causes of this problem, including poverty, inequality, and the lack of trust in the formal criminal justice system. The government must invest in social programs aimed at reducing poverty and inequality while reforming the criminal justice system to make it more efficient.

In addition to government actions, community and religious leaders can play a crucial role in combating mob justice through educating the public about the dangers of mob justice and promoting peaceful ways to resolve conflicts.

Mob justice in Uganda is a serious issue that requires our attention and concerted efforts to address the underlying problems. We must work together to create a Uganda where justice is achieved through a fair and equitable legal system, ensuring the rights and safety of all citizens.