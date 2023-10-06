Government has through the Ministry of Finance released shs9.2 trillion for the second quarter of the financial year 2023-2024 .

According to figures released by the Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi, shs1.842 trillion which represents 25.3% will go towards wages whereas shs529.7billion is for the Parish Development Model.

Ggoobi said half of the shs529.7 billion is meant to ensure that all parishes are provided with shs50 million each by half year whereas Emyooga program has received shs100 billion and shs42.5 billion is meant for the capitalization of Uganda Development Bank.

“Of the shs9.2trillion, ssh434.01 billion has been released for operations of security institutions with Ministry of Defence getting shs217.87billion, police shs78.121 billion, prisons shs91.7 billion whereas ISO and ESO will get shs46.313billion,” Ggoobi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the release, shs420 billion has been released for statutory votes including parliament at shs212.708 billion, Electoral Commission shs97.057billion and shs60.28 billion for the judiciary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The figures also indicate that shs289.558 billion has been released for paying pension and gratuity in the second quarter of the year whereas ssh221 billion will go to education institutions including Ministry of Education and Sports at shs84.3 billion whereas public universities, Uganda Management Institute and Law Development Centre will share shs108 billion , shs23.34 billion for UNEB and shs5 billion will go to the National Curriculum Development Centre.

The release has also seen shs21 billion provided for the operations of the Uganda Airlines and shs15 billion to National Council of Sports for support to sports federations in the country.

“All accounting officers must ensure that they pay wages, salaries, pensions and gratuity by 28th of every month but must also prioritise payment of services providers in time to avoid accumulation of arrears. Accounting officers must ensure timely submission of performance reports and accountability,” Ggoobi said.

He also asked government institutions to ensure pre-payment of utilities including water and electricity, warning that failure to adhere to this , service providers should turn off non-compliant votes.