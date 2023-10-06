The countries with the highest populations are as follows:

1. China – China had the largest population in the world, with over 1.4 billion people.

2. India – India was the second-most populous country, with a population of over 1.3 billion.

3. United States – The United States had the third-largest population, with over 331 million people.

4. Indonesia – Indonesia had a population of over 273 million, making it the fourth-most populous country.

5. Pakistan – Pakistan was the fifth-most populous country, with a population of over 220 million.

Please note that population figures can change over time due to births, deaths, and migration.

For the most up-to-date population information, I recommend checking with a reliable source like the United Nations or a government statistical agency.