The Auditor General has picked interest in the ongoing saga in which government lost huge sums of money after Uganda Wildlife Authority officials printed gorilla permits whose funds were diverted from the authority’s bank accounts.

The Tourism Minister, Tom Butime on Thursday said they had invited the Auditor General to help in investigations.

“My ministry has requested the Office of the Auditor General (AG) to undertake a comprehensive forensic audit covering the period between July 2020 and September 2023. The audit will cover gorilla and chimpanzee bookings at Bwindi, Mgahinga and Kibale National Parks as well as Kyambura Gorge (Queen Elizabeth National Park). The AG’s findings will be submitted to the ministry within one month,” Butime said.

“I asked the Auditor General in writing to do his best to conclude the forensic audit within one month.”

The money heist was done by Uganda Wildlife Authority staff who issued fake gorilla permits to unsuspecting tourists.

By issuing fake gorilla permits, this meant that the UWA officials pocketed the money from these permits as the government coffers got nothing.

The tourism minister on Thursday said the Auditor General investigations will inform the next course of action which among others he said will include interdiction, dismissal, prosecution, jail but also orders for staff implicated to refund the monies stolen.

“We will certainly work with other relevant ministries, departments and agencies to execute the investigation and audit.”

According to Butime, the fraud was detected internally by UWA , promoting the Executive Director to commission an internal that covered between June and August 2023 and “generated important insights” and preliminary findings pointing to possible fraud orchestrated by some staff from departments of reservations, finance and information technology at head office, with possible connivance of some field staff.

“It is not clear how much has been lost. However, preliminary audit findings indicate a possible loss of about shs500 million,” he said.

He said following the findings, UWA commissioned a second detailed investigation comprising members of staff form the investigations unit and Uganda Police Force, adding that 14 UWA staff have so far been suspended to pave way for investigations.

Many questions have continued to be asked of how the scam unfolded without management at UWA being able to detect the same.

For example, when a gorilla tracking permit is issued by UWA , the same is crosschecked by rangers at the entrance of the park and on spot checks for authenticity of the permits is also done inside the park by rangers.

It is however not understandable how the fake permits were issued and not detected at the entrance to parks and the rangers doing on spot checks inside the parks also failed to detect them.

Speaking on Thursday, the UWA Executive Director, Sam Mwandha admitted that his office was notified of an ongoing fraud at least a year back but said they failed to get tangible evidence about it.

“We picked up information when tour operators brought the matter to us a year ago and we asked them to work with us in snaring the fraudsters and unfortunately, they didn’t help. It is one thing to tell me I have a thief in my compound and it is another to help me with details to enable me identify and arrest that thief. They(tour operators) did mention and we sent out investigators but we were unable to get to the details of this until now,” Mwandha said.

He noted that investigators carried out an investigation and came back with reports but there was no tangible evidence.

“If you are going to dismiss somebody from their job, you must have hard facts. These hard facts were missing until now. We have them and there is not reason not to take action.”