By Mugarura Steven Rukwengye.

After a spell of seven silent years, Police officers and their families across the country have been engaged in exuberant jubilations following recent massive promotions they’ve been boosted with in a new ray of hope.

It came in a space of one year since August 2022 to June 2023 within which Uganda Police Force promoted an approximation of 11423 of its officers which estimates to a quarter (1/4 ) of its total manpower strength.

This records the biggest numbers ever promoted within a close space of time in the history of the police institution and perhaps regarded as the most fair in recent past.

The promotions never left out those that had stalled on one rank for more than 30 years and others that had grown despondent for lack of connections and techniques to maneuver themselves into the realm of the “regular” beneficiaries.

Previously, it was a regular scenario for the same names to feature every time promotions came out where some would skip ranks, a practice that disillusioned the majority force members that were always the culprits on sidelines.

As such, the last one of the previous promotions was countered with petitions and probs for malpractices and unfairness which wasn’t the case with the recently concluded one.

Some excited Police officers have made attributions to miracles from God as others heap praises to the work methods of the current Minister of Internal affairs Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire whereas many acknowledge the potency of reforms in the new police management regarding addressing institutional challenges that had gone stale for long.

If Justice Julia Ssebutinde is monitoring these developments within the police institution, she must be feeling vindicated.

In her 1999 commission of inquiry report on police, she recommended that the police management should be replaced by army officers because they exhibited better ideological qualities than their counterparts, the career police officers who had turned corrupt and some unworthy to serve the public.

Her recommendations were by and large ignored but have in the end proved to be the brutal truth.

During the ongoing celebrations, I was invited to a thanks giving function of an officer whom I supervised more than ten years ago as I served under Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Directorate.

He had spent close to ten years at a subordinate rank and now, he benefited among the many that did. It was a mini-in-house function that was predominantly attended by his family members. What flattered me most was his speech.

As he addressed his guests and family, he gave me a special recognition and attributed his milestone to my effort and sacrifices, not as his former supervisor but as one of those that sacrificed to confront the challenges that faced the police institution then and could have culminated into the reforms we witness. It was rewarding and an honour to learn that someone somewhere recognises the contributions we innocently make for the good of the rest regardless of the costs endured.

The pertinent issue that requires interrogation is to whether or not the reforms are yet impactful in regard to improvement of service delivery to the civilian community who are the major consumers of police services.

On the overview, there are discernible improvements in the force that should translate into improved service delivery.

To the contrary however, the negative impact left behind by the previous hiccups in the system appear to have been so grievous that it will require patience and careful application of corrective approaches to put everything to fairness.

The Directorate of CID still remains the unit that interfaces with the public most and if it’s practices are less impactful, the discredit reflects to the force in general.

Notably, a lot of activity is witnessed with many CID officers taken for refresher and other new courses but may not necessarily offer outright guarantee that service delivery will even up.

Even though I have been out of active service for some time, I am always approached by individuals for consultations on a number of cases and I too respond where I can afford to guide appropriately.

At one time, I thought of opening a private investigations or consultancy of a sort. Through such interfaces, I gage the extent of improvements and gaps.

The most recent was a big disappointment. It involved my long-time family friends. An American based middle aged woman in a deep family land wrangle with her elderly biological mother.

In the month of march this year, she flew all the way from America and superintended over the arrest of her own 75yrs old mother and detention in police cells.

The reasons for her actions were quite trivial and outraged all of us that were known to the family. Perhaps, since the only son who offered protection to the old woman had passed away last year, the daughter found an opportunity to vent out her long kept vendetta.

When I was informed of the fuss, I coordinated with other concerned members to secure the old woman’s freedom.

It wasn’t only her mother that faced arrest and threats, other family members were pounced on and coerced to sign civil agreements from police confinements but every time I intercepted such information, I coordinated individuals known to me in the system who foiled such dubious practices.

The person who suffered most was another old man called George (full details not divulged). He suffered serial arrests and detention despite his frailness and age.

When the daughter flew back to America, she hired a former operative to pursue her family members using police. That’s when the old George was traumatized most.

At one time, he was arrested from wakiso by the same operative and stripped naked in public. When I learnt of it, I called the area commander who prevailed over the situation and saved it.

On another occasion, George was being framed for having a firearm, I still challenged the accusers and reasoned them out. Their deal was to concoct cases against him so as to throw him in prison and grab his lad.

They abandoned that and later I learnt that he was once again arrested by the same operative and detained at KMP as he reported on police bond. I still called the commander and George secured second police bond the next day.

Ideally, a person entrusted to pursue the interests of a complainant is regarded as a complainant as well, therefore cannot directly involve himself in arrests and interrogation of suspects.

If it happens, then the police will have abdicated it’s responsibility which is very wrong professionally. The timidness of officers by giving up their duty to ordinary operatives and complainants has been there since the previous times and sometimes it is motived by lack of independence especially when the complainant facilitates the investigations financially.

This undermines fairness in investigations and it’s an area the current reforms should prioritize in rectifying.

Secondly, a person reporting on police bond is not supposed to be rearrested and detained unless he is to be produced in courts of law. If the serial arrests are merely on orders of the complainant, then the police is acting unprofessionally and grossly violating the rights of suspects.

Thirdly and most importantly, Land related cases are mainly civil in nature that deserve to be settled through civil litigation. The crimes that arise out of civil disputes range from trespass, violence and violence threats, forgeries, malicious damage to property and others that may culminate into felonies if police mishandles them.

In instances that police engages mainly in handling civil aspects of cases moreover in biased manner, it will be prone to being accused of corruption and unprofessionalism.

More so on professionalism, police to conduct arrests and detention of suspects, sufficient logic always prevails.

Arrests and detention of old and frail, sick and injured suspects is only done in capital cases or for safety reasons. Such arrests and detention of an elderly person on instigation of the accusers portrays unprofessionalism on the side of enforcement and gross abuse of authority.

Last but not least, the resolution of criminal cases begins from proper exploitation of crime scenes. If the investigator doesn’t visit or exploit crime scenes and extensively interrogate both parties involved in a dispute especially in land matters, the investigation will be a sham and turns out to be a mere speculation which was the case this time round.

The lethargic detectives that can’t move out to visit scenes are speculators and most likely, they never get actual facts about cases.

The astonishing part was when I was summoned by a senior CID officer at CID headquarters and accused of intermeddling in deceased’s estate. For one to be accused of intermeddling, he/she must be directly involved in disposing or using the property of the deceased for personal gains.

Mere phone communication and guidance of a person on her/his rights can never tantamount to intermeddling. I regarded it as a just “laughable matter” and ignored.

That experience revealed to me that some elements within the police institution are still timid and capable of being used by crooks and shylocks of the town to act unprofessionally.

They are still using arrests and coercion to wrongfully compel innocent citizens. The CID system is still clogged with some “old school investigators” that have not adjusted to new trends of crime management and deserve to be given requisite attention.

I wondered how natives that are not enlightened about their rights are prone to being violated especially during this era of land grabbing that is perpetuated by wealthy individuals!

In the light of reforms that are underway it’s necessary to acknowledge that things are not yet fine with the police institution.

The second recommendation of Justice Julia Ssebutinde was addressing the aspect of police welfare which was recently echoed by the current Director of CID AIGP Tom Magambo.

In a televised speech that circulated on social media, he interrogated the logic of entrusting a multimillion case file with a detective who is grappling with welfare issues.

His words reciprocated Justice Julia Ssebutinde’s recommendation number two.

The overall view however is that, the welfare improvement idea will work when it’s applied hand in hand with employment of quality and zealous detectives.

Mugarura Steven Rukwengye is a former detective, researcher and innovator at AFRAERO Science Innovations, writer of short stories and advocate for Africanism and African Unity.