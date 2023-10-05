Next Media photojournalist Francis Isaano and senior journalist Julius Kitone have been arrested and had their equipment vandalised at Mpala in Entebbe.

The journalists were there to cover the return of Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), who returned to Uganda today from South Africa and Canada.

Despite recent arrests, NUP supporters remain undeterred, and Kyagulanyi’s return is expected to be a significant moment in Ugandan politics.

The reason for their arrest is still unknown, but the Nile Post will continue to follow the events as they unfold.

Kyagulanyi himself was arrested earlier upon arrival at Entebbe airport at 10:20 am.

He was met by security officials on the tarmac and transferred to a waiting convoy of cars.

Kyagulanyi had been on an international mobilization tour for his party.

The police have not yet disclosed the reason for his arrest.

However, the police had previously stated that Kyagulanyi’s supporters would not be allowed to hold a procession to welcome him back into the country.

Several supporters were arrested on Wednesday while attempting to prepare for Kyagulanyi’s return.

In Abayita Ababiri, Katabi town council, NUP supporters found themselves in police custody for displaying posters and placards urging others to prepare for Kyagulanyi’s homecoming.

The arrested individuals were identified as Kasirye Gerald, Babirye Amina, Katabazi Jimmy, Eng. Kakooza Frank, Mugerwa Emmanuel Sali, and Nabatta Joyce Namuli.

Kijambu Ronald Emmanuel, Counselor-Kawuku, Katabi town council, who managed to evade arrest, declared, “However much we are getting arrested, we shall still make sure tomorrow we storm the airport to welcome our President.”

The police issued a stern warning to all political activists mobilising supporters for President Kyagulanyi’s welcome, citing intelligence that suggests some NUP supporters plan to organize illegal processions from Entebbe airport to Magere in Kasangati.