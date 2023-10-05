After the increase in medical schools in the country which has led to the overwhelming numbers of medical students who need medical facilities to practice from, which hospitals are not enough to accommodate them.

The Head of Private Medical Schools and Chairman of the National Medical Schools Quality Assurance Committee Dr. John Wakida advised medical institutes to build hospitals in their schools to enable trainees to do their training because of the shortage of the training hospitals.

He was speaking at St. Francis school of health sciences in Namataba, Mukono district, at the celebration of St. Francis day

Dr. Wakida said they want to ensure that the country produces quality medical officers who can professionally fight the diseases that are emerging every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The principal St.Francis School Health Professionals Institute, Namataba Kiwanuka Bbosa, said they are now in the process of building a hospital at the school to solve the problems they have been having in getting their children to practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rev. Fr. Father JC Sserwanda from Namagunga Parish who led the mass today urged students to avoid sexual acts that may land them in trouble and mess up up their education.

“Don’t be diverted by men and sugar mummies which pliz be focussed on your studies because your parents sacrifice a lot to inject money in you,” Sserwadda urged.

Father Sserwadda further commended the institute administration for being focused and put in proper usage of the money that runs the institute since its infancy stage.