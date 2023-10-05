Liverpool football legend Steve McManaman is scheduled to make an appearance at the upcoming Road to Anfield tournament in Uganda.

The tournament, organised by Standard Chartered bank, the official shirt sponsor of Liverpool FC, will be held on October 8, 2023, at Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

It will feature a five-a-side football competition with 40 teams, each consisting of seven players.

The victorious team in the tournament will be rewarded with a unique opportunity to attend a Premier League match at Anfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

McManaman has been invited to the event by JK Soccer Academy, which is run and managed by football pundit Joseph Kigozi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The academy not only provides exceptional football skills training but also imparts knowledge in areas like hygiene, mentorship, leadership, and more.

Established in late 2019, JK Soccer Academy is a professional soccer academy and agency that aims to nurture young talent and bridge the gap in youth development.

The academy welcomes both boys and girls and strives to achieve Sustainable Development Goal III, which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all ages.

The JK Academy hosts an annual junior soccer tournament called “JKA Junior Tournament,” which encourages the participation of soccer academies from across Kampala in the U10, U12, and U14 categories.

The tournament’s first edition, held on December 10, 2022, was successful with the support of partner brands such as Stanbic Bank Uganda, Vivo Energy Uganda, OMO Uganda, Pepsodent, Prudential Uganda, and NBS Sport TV.

McManaman, renowned for his time at Liverpool from 1990 to 1999, will grace the event as a special guest.

His achievements at Liverpool include winning the FA Cup and League Cup, as well as being named in the PFA Team of the Year.

He later played for Spanish giants Real Madrid, where he won La Liga and the Champions League twice.

The Road to Anfield tournament, also known as the Standard Chartered Cup, has been held five times previously, with the most recent edition taking place in 2019.

The event plays a vital role in Standard Chartered’s partnership with Liverpool FC and aims to engage clients and local fans of the team.

Participation in the tournament is strictly by invitation, with teams consisting of business banking entities, Liverpool FC fans, media partners, and others.

McManaman’s visit to Uganda is a momentous occasion for football fans in the country, and his presence at the tournament is certain to heighten the excitement surrounding the event.