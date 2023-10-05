The National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has said he is officially not in the country since he was not welcomed by Ugandan immigration officials.

Bobi Wine made the statements at his home in Magere, Wakiso District where he claims he is currently being besieged by police personnel.

The NUP leader who was inbound from South Africa expected a massive welcome from at least 1 million supporters at the airport, however, he was plucked off the Rwanda Air craft, pushed into waiting vans and dashed to his home in Magere.

“As we speak right now, I am officially not in Uganda because I did not go through immigration, they picked me illegally,” Bobi Wine said.

Bobi Wine said that he will not be deterred from the struggle, urging that in the coming days, he will address the nation on the way forward.

The Uganda Police confirm that Bobi Wine was “ successfully escorted by our security team from Entebbe to his home in Magere.

“He reached his home around 11.20 am and is with his family and friends. Disregard rumours of his arrest by propagandists. Meanwhile, business activities and movements along Entebbe road, within Kampala and Gayaza, are flowing smoothly.”