Two Bulambuli district officials are currently on the urn after being accused by members of the public for extorting from them before accessing Parish Development Model.

Bulambuli district received shs13.7 billion PDM funds but only shs4.5 billion has been disbursed with beneficiaries accounting for 29%.

Farmers that Nile Post visited in Buyaga and Bwikhone town could indicated that they were asked for money before benefitting from PDM.

Jackline Namakoye a resident of Bulumela Parish in Bwikhonge subcounty is one of the victims of extortion.

She said she applied for shs1million to invest in rice growing but the Parish chief instead retained shs700,000 and gave her only shs300,000.

Namakoye said she had to borrow another shs700,000 from another savings group make it shs1 million which she invested in her rice enterprise.

“Police later recovered the money and handed it to me and I used it to repay the debt,” Namakoye said.

Bulambuli resident district commissioner Stanley Bayole said two district officials including the one implicated in Namakoye’s case are due for prosecution.

These include the Assistant district commercial officer and Bunangaka Parish Chief who solicited shs300,000 to speed up the process.

“The file was sanctioned by the DPP but he is on the run, we have not got him”

The Elgon Region Police spokesperson Rogers Taitika has confirmed the arrest of Bulambuli parish chairperson over extortion claims.

“The suspect is Katukira Justine 38. It is alleged that he was demanding shs30,000 shillings from PDM beneficiaries to access PDM funds,” Taitika said.

However other farmers said they had benefitted from the program and hoped for better yields.

“I got shs1 million and I toped up shs300,000 to acquired a heifer” Jackline Namuwenge Sharifa, a resident of industrial ward in Buyaga Town Council and one of the beneficiaries said.

Namuwenge is hoping to receive a calf and benefit form milk sales.

Industrial PDM sacco chairperson , Fred Wasoma says all the registered beneficiaries in his parish have received shillings 1 million each to invest in the selected enterprises.

“Last financial year we had shs 109 million which we disbursed to farmers and about 99% have got heifers and they are doing well,” Wasoma said.

Wasoma says other farmers are eager to benefit this financial year .

However he expressed disappointment in the delays and lack of customer care from the bank and that farmers have lost time due to such delays.

“Like in DFCU, you can deposit a cheque and take two months to access the money,” he said, adding that they have been confined to a particular bank by the district.