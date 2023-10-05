It’s a day to the elections of the FDC party leaders from the Najjanankumbi factions.

Those seeking re-election include the current president Patrick Oboi Amuriat.

Amuriat believes his record from his first election in 2017 entitles him to re-election because many of the promises made have been fulfilled.

“We were able to launch and rollout the leadership academy of the FDC and this is one of its kind in Africa,” he says.

The election to be conducted this week comes at a time when the party has two factions those fighting to stay in power and those seeking to it over.

But this seems not to be a problem for Amuriat and his colleagues as their focus is on what next after the election.

“After Friday this week we will be going to all the regions of this country,teaching our people on a number of aspects.”

Though during his current tenure the party managed to win three by elections the loses suffered at the hands of other political parties are lessons to take in.

Losing is not the only challenge he has faced though.

Amuriat adds, “There was a departure of the big portion of the FDC that we had to deal with. The advent of the COVID pandemic were we couldn’t work, the menace of the changing political environment that we had to deal with, some of these things we had not anticipated.”

Amuriat adds, “The current situation in which we are were a disenchanted section of our leadership has chosen to speak from the outside the main street FDC, something that is extremely disturbing – it has affected out democracy.”

As the hours draw near the elections that have many on tenterhooks were de campaigned by many members. What remains to be seen is who will be elected and who will not.

