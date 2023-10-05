While conducting the final campaigns seeking for re election as the president for the Forum for Democratic Change, Patrick Oboi Amuriat dared the Katonga faction’s acting president Erias Lukwago to storm the party headquarters as he earlier threatened.

Amuriat re assured the members who believe in the Najjanankumbi faction that the party will remain strong despite ongoing fights.

Gathered in the compound of the party president’s home, FDC delegates from the different districts of Kampala sat patiently listening to the candidates contesting for the different leadership positions.

“We are at a cross road, Dp is gone, Nup is so week – the only party that has hope is you” Says Geoffrey Ekanya who is a party member and contestant.

These are delegates who believe in the Najjanankumbi faction led by Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Nandala Mafabi.

Akello Judith Franca the former member of Parliament representing Agago and now seeking to be the party’s treasurer general while speaking to the delegates believes the party has a upper hand in politics.

Amuriat speaking after his campaign, addressed the words of Erias Lukwago the president elected by Katonga faction in which he said they would storm and takeover the party headquarters.

He says, “I would advice him not to attempt to use force, if he has got points to make, let him come to us and make his point. I think that threat is misconceived,should never be deployed,it is extremely risky. Let him come we will give him equal measure.”

Amuriat says, the FDC has weathered storms before but this infighting is unprecedented. He accused Lukwago of failing the party and hiding behind others.

“I have known him in all our defiance work as being somebody who runs away from engagement. You just touch him a little he makes too much noise. You see,that is a person who is chest thumping and whom I really think is a real joker he is not going to come,” Amuriat says.

But when all is said and done, Amuriat believes there is a light at the end of the tunnel for the party. The FDC is preparing for an election to be conducted this Friday one which if it doesn’t happen may cost it.

“If we don’t have this election concluded by 7th October this year then we will have a constitutional crisis and we don’t want to have this. This constitutional crisis will result into us not having a leadership and the risk of de- registration of the FDC delegates are to converge in lugogo for the election process yet the Katonga faction is preparing a parallel event.”