By Nantaba Lukia

Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has commenced works on the Kabale – Kisoro collapsed road in Hamurwa Town Council, Rubanda District.

On 4th May 2023, the road caved in due to heavy mudslides, paralysing transport in the area, disrupting usual transportation and causing inconvenience to the local community, impacting their daily lives and economic activities.

Nile Post visited the scene where works are ongoing under the construction of Creystone Investment Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a phone interview with Sempebwa Allan, the Public relations officer of UNRA, he confirmed the starting of the works at the collapsed Kabale-Kisoro road, saying that they have been able to get a contractor under Creystone Investment limited. He adds that the repair will cost over Shs 3.7billion.

Sempebwa further adds they are hopeful that the repairs will take them four months to complete.

According to locals in Rubanda District, the collapsed road has been a big threat to their lives having witnessed over two accidents in recent times. Locals also thanked UNRA for starting on the works of the road but urged that UNRA should quicken the works.

The rains that happened early this year left most of the roads greatly affected, including lives lost.

The Kabale-Kisoro road has not been worked on for over five months since its collapse in May.