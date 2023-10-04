Police have said Ugandans lost at least shs1.6 billion in a non existent poultry rearing investment scheme named Capital Chicken.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said investigations have been launched into the scam after complaints from victims.

“It is alleged that between the years 2021 and 2023, Capital Chicken operated an office along Kanjokya Street in Kampala Central Division, where individuals entrusted their money for investment, with the promise of returns. Initially, this operation appeared to run smoothly, but recently, concerns arose as some members encountered unusual behavior from the management.

“Reports indicated that members were being asked to “come back later” when visiting the office for transactions. On September 29, 2023, the situation escalated when individuals arrived at the office to find it unexpectedly closed. In light of these developments, concerned citizens promptly reported the matter to the police,” Owoyesgiyire said.

According to victims who were being referred to as investors with five months contract each, one would be assured of a 60% interest on the amount invested at the end of the contract and had the liberty to either renew it or not.

Investors were told they were being help to rear poultry remotely and get interest at the end of every five months.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson said investigations have been initiated at Kira road police station under case numbers GEF 38/2023 and GEF 39/2023 where statements been recorded from 41 victims.

“The 41 victims have shed light on transactions totaling approximately shs1.6 million. Furthermore, relevant documents pertaining to these transactions have been recovered to aid in our ongoing investigation.”

Police said the primary suspects in the case are Pius Wamanga and Ernest Ssempebwa who were the top managers of the company.

“We want to assure the public that this matter is being treated with utmost seriousness. Our investigators are diligently working to uncover the facts surrounding this alleged fraud.”

“ We understand the concerns of the victims and the public, and we are committed to bringing this investigation to a swift and just conclusion. We encourage anyone who has been affected by the company or has information related to this case to come forward and cooperate with our investigators.”