By Lawrence Mushabe

In a turn of events that foreshadows rising tensions, National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters in Abayita Ababiri, Katabi town council, found themselves in police custody today.

They were apprehended while passionately displaying posters and placards, urging fellow supporters to prepare for the return of NUP President, Robert Kyagulanyi.

The arrested individuals, identified as Kasirye Gerald, Babirye Amina, Katabazi Jimmy, Eng. Kakooza Frank, Mugerwa Emmanuel Sali, and Nabatta Joyce Namuli, were reportedly peaceful in their efforts to rally fellow supporters for the much-anticipated homecoming of their leader.

Kijambu Ronald Emmanuel, Counselor-Kawuku, Katabi town council, who managed to evade arrest, declared, “However much we are getting arrested, we shall still make sure tomorrow we storm the airport to welcome our President.”

The police, however, issued a stern warning to all political activists mobilizing supporters for President Kyagulanyi’s welcome.

According to joint security agencies, they have received intelligence indicating that some NUP supporters intend to organize processions from Entebbe airport to Magere in Kasangati, a move deemed illegal.

Addressing the press at CPS Kampala, Police spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan, Patrick Onyango, stated firmly,

“We will effectively deploy to ensure that no person makes a procession.” He urged the public, motorists, and politicians to carry on with their daily activities, cautioning that those participating in processions would face arrests and legal consequences.

The heightened tension comes as Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, is scheduled to return tomorrow from South Africa and Canada. His return promises to be a pivotal moment in Ugandan politics, as NUP supporters remain undeterred despite the recent arrests.

The situation continues to evolve rapidly, and observers are keenly watching for further developments.