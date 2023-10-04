By Richard Omasete

Every October 5th, the world comes together to celebrate World Teachers Day, an occasion to recognise and appreciate the unsung heroes who shape the future of our society.

This year’s theme, “The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage,” could not be more suitable. It resonates deeply with initiatives such as PlayMatters, which are committed to transforming how children learn on the one hand and how teachers teach, addressing a critical global challenge – the shortage of well-trained teachers.

According to the Second Education Response Plan for refugees and host communities in Uganda, the average pupil-to-teacher ratio is 67:1 in refugee-hosting schools and 47:1 in non-refugee-hosting schools in the target districts.

The number of teachers currently enrolled for Early Childhood Development (ECD), primary and secondary, is 6,185, yet the total number of teachers required is 16,497.

Therefore, by investing in teacher training and development, we not only enhance the quality of education but also attract more individuals to the teaching profession, helping alleviate this shortage.

The Learning Through Play (LTP) approach championed by the PlayMatters initiative is not just a methodology but a revolutionary learning and teaching technique that underscores the power of play in education.

It re-imagines education as a joyful, actively engaging, socially interactive, and meaningful journey for children and teachers. This approach aligns with the vision of the education we need – inclusive, child-centric, and effective in nurturing young minds.

It is essential to appreciate that the LTP approach is more than making learning fun for children; it is a proven solution to strengthen and improve children’s learning outcomes and empower teachers to be the catalysts of this transformation.

Agnes, a lower primary teacher at Glory Land Primary School within Palabek Refugee Settlement in Lamwo district has been trained in LTP approach.

“As a teacher, I have learnt to prepare and organise better for my classes. I interact more with the pupils and the always love to learn,” teacher Agnes says.

As we reflect on the significance of World Teachers’ Day, it is vital to acknowledge that teachers are at the heart of any education system. They can shape young minds, inspire curiosity, and guide them towards attaining knowledge that changes lives.

Teachers are the architects of a child’s educational journey. We can revolutionise how children learn by equipping teachers with the skills and expertise to implement the LTP approach.

In the face of the teacher shortage crisis, the LTP approach champions the idea that learning can be facilitated by traditional teachers and caregivers, community members, and peers. It acknowledges that everyone can play a role in a child’s education, creating a more inclusive and resilient learning environment.

The PlayMatters’ consortium, led by the International Rescue Committee in partnership with the LEGO Foundation, exemplifies the importance of global collaboration in addressing the teacher shortage.

By pooling resources and expertise, we can tackle this challenge on a broader scale.

On this World Teachers Day, let us acknowledge the teachers who are the front runners of change in education.

Let us support initiatives like PlayMatters, working tirelessly to revolutionise learning and teaching approaches that make it enjoyable for learners and teachers and tackle the teacher shortage challenge together.

Investing in teachers today is an investment in a better world tomorrow.

Happy World Teachers Day!

The writer is a Deputy Project Coordinator for Policy and Advocacy at PlayMatters Uganda.

PlayMatters is an education consortium led by the International Rescue Committee, Plan International, War Child Holland, Innovations for Poverty Action, and Behavioural Insights team in partnership with the LEGO Foundation.