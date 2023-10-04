Nigerian police have taken into custody the singer and songwriter Naira Marley in connection with the death of Afrobeats star MohBad.

Lagos police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said that Marley was being held “for interrogation and other investigation activities”.

Marley shared on X that he was assisting authorities with the investigation into MohBad’s death and he was “meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail”.

MohBad died mysteriously at a Lagos hospital on 12 September and was hurriedly buried by his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The death of the 27-year-old star triggered protests and calls for investigations from his fans, which led to police exhuming his body for an autopsy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans particularly directed their anger towards Marley, who had signed MohBad under his Marlian Records music label.

MohBad left the label last year, after falling out with Marley.

Following his death, several videos of MohBad’s complaining about his relationship with Marlian Records resurfaced.

Source: BBC