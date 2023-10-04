The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, has called upon the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide an explanation for the circumstances surrounding Uganda’s decision to send a 71-member team to the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

This move has resulted in a diplomatic embarrassment for the nation.

On Thursday, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Gen. Jeje Odongo, will appear before Parliament to present a comprehensive report on the alleged bloated delegation that represented Uganda at the Assembly.

The Deputy Speaker also urged Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Minister for General Duties (OPM) Justine Kasule Lumumba to exercise restraint rather than engage in public disputes.

Muwada Nkunyingi, the Member of Parliament for Kyadondo East, pointed out that out of the 71-member delegation, only 10 were accredited.

The remaining 61 attended as advisors, with Okello Oryem, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Relations), accrediting his own wife to represent Uganda at the UN, despite her not holding any official government position.

“I request that the Minister of Foreign Affairs be directed to brief this House on how the delegation was authorized and the purpose of each member’s presence. This is not the first time Uganda has been represented, but we are questioning why we had a bloated delegation, which we consider wasteful expenditure as the opposition,” said Muwada.

The government’s decision to send parallel delegations to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA, has sparked outrage across the country, with angry Ugandans accusing it of financial irresponsibility.

A majority of concerned citizens, civil society leaders, and political observers surveyed by Sunday Monitor expressed their concerns, stating that the billions of shillings spent on the 70-plus officials amounted to squandered money.

They also questioned how both Vice President Jessica Alupo and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja were allowed to attend the same UN event, especially since the Ministry of Finance recently informed Parliament of the government’s financial constraints and the need for budget cuts.

However, according to sources, during a recent National Resistance Movement (NRM) Caucus meeting, President Museveni called upon Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Vice President Jessica Alupo to explain the large number of delegates they led to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Museveni, who had previously spoken out against corruption and wastage of government resources, was sidetracked by a group of MPs who drew attention to the excessive government expenditure, particularly on the UNGA trip, which triggered a public backlash.

On August 29, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Jeje Odongo, issued an “instrument of appointment” appointing Vice President Jessica Alupo as the head of Uganda’s 51-member delegation to the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, focusing on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other global issues.

The Vice President and Gen. Odongo traveled to New York from Cuba, where they had attended the official reopening of Uganda’s embassy in Havana. Upon arrival in New York, it was discovered that another 20-member delegation of Ugandan bureaucrats, led by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, was also present.