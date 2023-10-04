By A.I Experiment

Africa has a history of coups and coup attempts, with many countries experiencing political instability and changes in leadership through non-democratic means. It’s important to note that the political situation in Africa is dynamic, and events may have occurred since my last knowledge update in September 2021. Here are some notable coups in Africa’s history up to that point:

1. Egypt (2013): While Egypt is a transcontinental country, part of it is in Africa, so it’s worth mentioning. In 2013, there was a coup in Egypt when the military, led by General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, ousted the democratically elected President Mohamed Morsi.

2. Burkina Faso (2014): In 2014, President Blaise Compaoré of Burkina Faso was ousted in a popular uprising and coup after attempting to change the constitution to extend his rule.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Zimbabwe (2017): In November 2017, the Zimbabwean military placed then-President Robert Mugabe under house arrest, leading to his resignation. Although it was not officially called a coup, it effectively removed Mugabe from power.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Mali (2020): Mali has experienced multiple coups and coup attempts in recent years. In August 2020, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was ousted by the military, following months of protests against his government.

5. Sudan (2019): In April 2019, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by the military after months of protests against his rule.

6. Guinea (2021): In September 2021, the Guinean military staged a coup, overthrowing President Alpha Condé. This was the most recent coup in Africa as of my last update.

7. Madagascar (2009): In 2009, Madagascar experienced a coup that led to the removal of President Marc Ravalomanana from power.

8. Nigeria (Multiple): Nigeria has a history of military coups, with the most recent successful one occurring in 1993 when General Sani Abacha took power. Since then, Nigeria has transitioned to civilian rule, although there have been occasional coup attempts.

9. Sierra Leone (1997): Sierra Leone experienced a coup in 1997 when the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) seized power. This coup resulted in a period of civil war and instability in the country.

It’s important to recognize that coups are detrimental to democratic governance and often lead to instability, human rights abuses, and economic challenges. Many African countries have made efforts to strengthen their democratic institutions and promote peaceful transitions of power in recent years, but political stability remains a challenge in some regions. Please note that the political situation in Africa can change rapidly, so it’s essential to stay updated with current events and developments.