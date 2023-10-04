Dokolo District Woman MP, Cecilia Ogwal, has expressed her opinion that there is nothing wrong with Nandala Mafabi, the Froum for Democratic Change (FDC) Najjanankumbi faction, receiving money from President Museveni.

During an interview on NBS television, Ogwal said that there is no “dirty money” coming into political parties, and it is not mandatory for them to disclose the source of the funds.

“The state funds political parties, so what stops it from giving Nandala money? Let’s not be prophets of doom,” she stated.

Ogwal acknowledged the current crisis within FDC but stated that she doesn’t believe the party is going down and that it should be given time to find a resolution.

She also addressed the issue of confusion caused by personalities within the party and expressed her hope that the party will overcome these challenges.

“I haven’t participated in any election of Lukwago.You need to be elected normally, not through an extraordinary delegates conference.I don’t want to go into legalities, but I know how parties are supposed to run,” she clarified.

The controversy surrounding the money has divided the once-largest opposition party into factions.

The Najjanakumbi faction, led by Nathan Nandala Mafabi and Patrick Oboi Amuriat, and the Katonga faction, led by Dr. Kiiza Besigye, have conflicting views on the matter.

Other prominent members, such as Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda, are aligned with these factions.

Dr. Frank Nabwiso, who headed a committee to investigate the origin of the three hundred million shillings allegedly received by Dr. Kizza Besigye from Nandala Mafabi, also drew attention to the divisions within the party.

The recent NEC meeting aimed to address deep-rooted disagreements regarding the funds spent during the 2021 general elections.

However, this meeting failed to resolve the internal impasse and further divided the party.

Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the party’s spokesperson, expressed disappointment in the actions of the party, questioning how a party that upholds the rule of law could resort to using thugs to intimidate its members.

He also expressed concern about the difficulty for non-aligned members to access the party headquarters.

The Nabwiso report revealed that Nandala had asked Dr. Besigye to hold Shs 300 million for polling agents, and in return, Besigye allegedly received information from State House about money given to some FDC party leaders.

While seeking clarification on the sources of money to promote transparency in the party is not wrong, the report highlighted the FDC’s long-standing practice of not disclosing all sources of its funds.

Overall, the FDC continues to grapple with internal conflicts, and the resolution to these issues remains uncertain.