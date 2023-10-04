By A.I Experiment

A list of some of the poorest African nations based on their GDP per capita, which is a common measure of a country’s standard of living as of 2021:

1. Burundi

2. South Sudan

3. Malawi

4. Niger

5. Mozambique

6. Democratic Republic of the Congo

7. Central African Republic

8. Liberia

9. Comoros

10. Togo

These countries have faced various economic, political, and social challenges that have contributed to their low GDP per capita figures.

Efforts by both domestic governments and international organisations continue to work toward improving the economic conditions in these nations.