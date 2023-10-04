By A.I Experiment

As of September 2021, here are some of Africa’s longest-serving presidents. Please note that the political landscape can change rapidly, and the information maybe updated at a later time.

1. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (Equatorial Guinea): He has been in power since August 3, 1979, making him one of the longest-serving presidents in the world.

2. Paul Biya (Cameroon): Paul Biya has been in power since November 6, 1982. As of my last update, he was one of the longest-serving African leaders.

3. Yoweri Museveni (Uganda): Museveni has been in power since January 29, 1986. He has been re-elected multiple times, serving as president for several decades.

4. Robert Mugabe (Zimbabwe, formerly Rhodesia): Mugabe served as the Prime Minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987 and then as President from 1987 until his resignation in November 2017. His long rule was marked by controversy and economic challenges.

5. Omar al-Bashir (Sudan): Omar al-Bashir served as President of Sudan from 1989 until he was ousted from power in April 2019 after months of protests.

6. Hosni Mubarak (Egypt): Although Egypt is mostly in North Africa, it is often included in discussions about African politics. Mubarak served as President from October 14, 1981, until his resignation in February 2011 during the Egyptian Revolution.

Please keep in mind that the political situation in Africa can change rapidly, and leaders may have stepped down or been replaced since my last update in September 2021. Additionally, there may be new leaders who have come into power since that time.