The World Health Organization (WHO) has given the green light to a second malaria vaccine that could be a game-changer in the fight against this deadly disease.

The vaccine, known as R21/Matrix-M, was developed by the University of Oxford and is set to become available in mid-2024.

Here’s what you need to know:

The vaccine will cost between $2 and $4 per dose, making it affordable for many.

Serum Institute of India is producing the vaccine in large quantities, with over 20 million doses already prepared.

The WHO has not compared the new vaccine directly to the existing one but says both show similar effectiveness, leaving the choice to countries based on factors like cost and availability.

Malaria claims the lives of over 600,000 people annually, with most victims being children in Africa. This new vaccine offers hope for a brighter, healthier future.