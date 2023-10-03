By Brian Asiimwe

The Uganda golf open championship is set for it’s 82nd edition with the tournament set to tee off next Thursday with the ladies’ open at Uganda Golf Club.

The three-day ladies open will tee off a series of competitions that also include the seniors open, amateur open, pro-am and professional open that will run until 28th October.

Hosts Uganda golf club Kitante have today unveiled various sponsors including title sponsors Johnnie Walker in a four-hundred ten million shillings deal, Pinnacle security, Aquafina, HH Solutions, Case Med services, Medisell, Orchard Interiors and Absa Bank.

This year’s edition is set to feature golfers from various countries at the scenic par-70 Uganda golf club who will compete across the 18-hole course.

Uganda golf club captain Emmanuel Wamala promises an exciting experience at this year’s edition, “As a club we have presented a course in very good condition, we have taken time to prepare it to ensure that it matches the required standards. We expect a number of golfers and we encourage juniors and learners to play and learn the sport so that we see more talent coming through,” noted Wamala.

Uganda Golf Union president Moses Matsiko reflects on this year’s outing, “A very profound appreciation to the sponsors many of whom have been part of golf for over ten years. We should expect to have a lot of fun off and on the course, the players will enjoy and the professionals will win the money. This year’s kitty is at about a hundred million so there is lots of activities.”

Nile Breweries brand manager Christine Kyokunda explains details about the partnership, “As Johnnie Walker we have invested four hundred and ten million Uganda shillings towards this year’s Uganda golf open but this year we chose to specifically partner with Johnnie Walker due to it’s spirit of progress and making bold steps which what golf embodies,” Kyokunda revealed.

Crown Beverages Limited brand manager Grace Namutebi says they are committed to ensure full hydration for all the participants, “We have partnered with the golf union for several tournaments over the years and we are no strangers to the Uganda Golf open and we are proud to bring on board one of our newest brands,” Namutebi noted.

Robson Chinhoi won the professionals category at last year’s edition played at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Resort while Martha Babirye emerged winner in the Ladies Open. Follow the open on NBS Sport.