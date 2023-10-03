The much-awaited Tubayo Market Day is to return on October 7th at MOTIV. This monthly event has become a crucial platform for small businesses to exhibit their products and services to a wide-ranging audience, allowing them to thrive in the bustling market environment.

Tubayo Market Day has emerged as a powerful community-building event that facilitates revenue generation for small businesses and provides an avenue for entrepreneurs to connect and exchange valuable insights.

A notable sponsor for the Tubayo Market Day, Next Radio, is using the market day to target aspirational individuals, particularly the dynamic young business owners participating in the market day.

Timothy Bhatia, the Brand Manager of Next Radio, emphasized that the market day resonates with the station’s new positioning of being informative, influential, and exciting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This sponsorship is more than just financial support; it’s about fostering growth, sharing knowledge, and promoting creativity within the community,” Timothy Bhatia, Next Radio Brand Manager, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Next Radio actively engages with the market day attendees by providing on-ground entertainment through talented DJs like Bugy and Jokwiz Klean. The presenters infuse energy into the event, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere and enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

Timothy Bhatia also expressed his excitement in celebrating Tubayo’s recent appearance in Times Square—a significant milestone that speaks volumes about the commitment to fostering the growth of young entrepreneurs.

With the sponsorship and active involvement of Next Radio, the event promises to be even more exciting, informative, and influential, enriching the experience for both vendors and visitors alike.