Nigeria’s two largest labour unions have suspended an indefinite strike that was due to start on Tuesday to demand higher wages to help offset the cost of living crisis..

It followed hours of deliberations between the unions and the federal government on Monday night in Abuja, the capital.

The unions say a deal was signed with the government that it would meet the demands of workers within 30 days.

The unions have demanded a monthly minimum wage of about $260 (£215), saying that recent government policies, including the removal of fuel subsidies, have worsened the cost of living crisis.

On Sunday, President Bola Tinubu announced a temporary wage increase of about $32 a month for the next six months for lower-paid workers.

He also pledged to lower transport costs.

He scrapped fuel subsidies on his first day in office in May, causing shock among Nigerians as they saw prices rise.

Source: BBC