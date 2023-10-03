While many reasons could cause your car to shake while braking, the usual suspects are an unbalanced tire, faulty braking system component, or suspension issues.

Let’s explore the seven common reasons for car shaking:

Brake Rotor Issues

Brake rotors are the large metal discs between the brake pads on each wheel. With the help of the calliper and brake fluid in the brake lines, the pads squeeze against the rotor when you push down on your brake pedal. This creates friction and slows down the car. Through repeated use over time, a rotor surface could start to deform, causing the rotor to become ‘warped.’ A warped rotor can cause vibrations in the steering wheel and tie rod when braking.

2. Worn Brake Pads

Like the rotors, your brake pads can also wear out over time. Worn brake pads are a common problem that most car owners will eventually experience. You should replace each worn brake pad every 80,000 to 100,000Km. You’ll know the pads are the culprits in the brake system if a loud squealing accompanies the car shake.

3. Brake Calliper is Sticking

The brake calliper houses both the brake pads and pistons. With the help of brake fluid pressure delivered through the brake lines, the callipers’ purpose is to push the brake pads against the rotors to slow the vehicle down. Faulty brake calliper hardware, like a calliper guide pin, will prevent this brake system component from doing its job correctly. This can cause the calliper to get stuck while the brakes are engaged, often leading to the pads dragging along the rotors. This will likely produce brake shudder and car vibration.

4. Brake Drums are Out of Round

This issue will not apply to all vehicles as only some cars have drum brakes in their rear particularly older or economy models. Brake drums help slow the car down when brake shoes are pressed against them to create friction. The brake shoes are contained within drums and actuated by a wheel cylinder.

5. Unaligned and Unbalanced Tires

Vibrations and shaking while braking can also occur when a car has unaligned wheels or unbalanced tires. These two issues are connected as poor wheel alignment can cause tyres to wear out and contain uneven pressure. Under inflated tyres and misaligned wheels are among the most common causes of a shaky car. If wheel alignment and tyre balance are not corrected quickly, it could lead to notoriously expensive suspension issues.

6. Suspension Problems

The main job of a vehicle’s suspension is to absorb any bumps and shocks on the road while driving and keep the car as stable as possible. You may have a suspension issue if you notice a brake shudder when slowing down.

The suspension components most likely to become worn are the axles, the connected constant velocity joint (CV joint), as well as the ball joints.

You will notice intense steering wheel and car shaking when these parts become worn out, or the CV joint and ball joints are filled with road debris.

7. Loose Wheel Bearings

Behind each wheel is a wheel bearing. The bearings are essential for a smooth ride, allowing each wheel hub to turn smoothly as a vehicle moves forward or backward. Wheel hubs also act as the mounting point for the disc brakes. A loose wheel bearing means the wheel hub isn’t correctly connected, leading to excessive side-to-side wheel shaking so a shaking sensation while braking is the most likely result.

Nelson Xavier Ssenyange

Team Leader

Germax Autos, Spares & Garage Ltd

Lukade Road, Naalya

0779250886/0752088734