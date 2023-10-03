By Lawrence Mushabe

Police in Entebbe has netted four people over killing of a fellow Muslim in Nkumba- Kisembi Ward.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Oweyesigyire said it’s alleged that approximately at around 9:00pm , a conflict erupted between the Muslim community regarding Muslim management affairs that claimed the life of Kiggundu Ahmed.

Kiggundu managed to escape and sought refuge at Kasenyi police station, due to his serious injuries he was transferred to the nearby Meditake Healthcare in Nkumba and later succumbed to his injuries shortly after his arrival.

“Four individuals have been arrested and currently detained at Entebbe police station . We assure the public that no stone will be left unturned during this investigation,” he said

According to Umaru Wangi, business partner to the deceased, said the fight erupted between the moslem members who attacked the deceased at the moment coming he was from prayers.

He added the fight originated from the deceased who was going to officially hand over the receipt book to the security guard who had just reported on duty at the mosque parking yard

“These people have always threatened to kill us over the mosque and Muslim affairs saying they should be the ones to collect the money from the parking yard of the mosque, they don’t want to go and work. Since the former security guard resigned recently, they have been on our neck trying to fight to collect the money until last night when they killed our person,” Umaru explained

He said during the fight, the security guard was first attacked and beaten before they turned on the deceased who tried to defend himself until he was hit on the head using the metallic gate of the parking yard.

“When I also escaped being smashed by gang , I made an alarm and locals came to our rescue. The deceased first moved on his own motorcycle to seek for refuge at Kasenyi police station but unfortunately when he was returning back , he started bleeding from parts of his body; I rushed him to the near by clinic and was announced dead.”

However, Aryatwijuka Vicent , Defence Officer -Nkumba ward said the group that attacked the deceased at the mosque was allegedly orchestrated by the previous leadership of the mosque that have long term wrangles over the financial management of the mosque.

“The current leadership and the previous one of this mosque has not been on good terms but all what I need is justice to the family of the deceased,” Aryatwijuka noted

The mosque has both the parking yard and the primary school that’s owned by the leadership of Answari mosque.

Sheikh Hanzal Farouk , county Sheikh-Katabi town council confirmed to journalists they had formed interim leadership committee to take care of the Mosque, manage finances and harmonize with the previous leadership before the incident.

“The issues that have led to the death of our colleague are financial not religious because we have always sat in meetings to discuss on how to settle out these issues every after time until this happened” Hanzal stated.

Entebbe Subdistrict Resident District Commissioner (RDC) , Jackline Akakunda upon her arrival at the Mosque said she has petitioned Uganda Muslim Supreme Council to intervene in the surging conflicts with in the mosques in Entebbe particularly land wrangles.

The body of the deceased was taken to Mulago Hospital for postmortem.