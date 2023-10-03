The management of Ntare School in Mbarara has suspended all senior six students over indiscipline.

According to the circular dated October 3, seen by the Nile Post, the students were suspended for exhibiting what the school has termed as a high degree of indiscipline on the night of Monday.

It is understood that the students staged a strike on Monday night over yet to be known reasons.

According to the school headmaster, Saul Rwampororo, the strike resulted into damage of school property.

“The deliberately destroyed school property including the recently installed CCTV cameras around the school.” Rwampororo said in the circular.

The headmaster noted that the school board of governors is to sit and assess the damage caused by students and the way forward.

The development comes at a time when senior six candidates are in preparations to sit for the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations in November.

According to the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), the examinations will be conducted from November 10, 2023, to December 1, 2023.