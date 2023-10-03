In an exciting week for sports in Uganda, NBS Sport teamed up with Fairway Hotel Kampala to honor the remarkable Ugandan women’s basketball team, the Gazelles.

The special event took place at Fairway Hotel and was a heartfelt celebration to express gratitude for the incredible achievements of the Gazelles.

This celebration went beyond just a regular gathering—it was a sincere way to thank the Gazelles for their outstanding performance on the continental stage, especially in the AfroBasket Women’s tournament held in Rwanda earlier this year.

The evening was filled with togetherness and happiness, showcasing how sports unite players, fans, and supporters. Important guests included officials from FUBA, which is the local basketball governing body, and the CEO Marcus Kwikiriza was among them.

This event highlighted NBS Sport’s strong commitment to uplifting Ugandan sports. There are plans to extend similar appreciative events to various sports, showing the dedication to championing sports in Uganda.