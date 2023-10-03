Mulago National Referral Hospital is bustling with activity as hundreds of patients from across Uganda gather for a week-long free surgical camp.

This annual event, offering critical surgical services at no cost, aims to bridge the healthcare gap for those who face financial constraints.

This year, the spotlight is on Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) cases, a field where experts are sounding an alarm about the growing number of cases in communities.

The surge in ENT complications is straining the resources of established hospitals like Mulago.

Dr. Fred Biso, a Consultant ENT Surgeon at Mulago Hospital, explains that ENT disorders have become more prevalent in recent years. Factors like pollution, lifestyle changes, and genetics contribute to these conditions, affecting people of all ages.

Beyond ENT services, patients from diverse backgrounds with unique healthcare challenges are seeking assistance during this week-long camp.

The range of medical conditions being addressed is extensive, spanning from general surgeries to specialized procedures, offering relief to countless individuals and families.

Dr. Rosemary Byanyima, the acting Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital, emphasizes that the camp aligns with broader efforts to improve healthcare access and reduce the financial burden on the population.

It not only addresses immediate medical needs but also emphasizes the importance of regular health check-ups and early intervention.