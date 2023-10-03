The highly anticipated National ICT Job Fair under the theme Navigating the Digital Horizon is just around the corner, and some exciting changes in the works promise to make this year’s event bigger and better than ever.

Initially scheduled for the 26th and 27th of October, the dates have been shifted to the 17th and 18th of October to accommodate significant enhancements. The venue, Kololo Independence Grounds, remains the same, supporting this technological extravaganza.

Organised by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance alongside HUAWEI in partnership with the Nile Post, the National ICT Job Fair has garnered widespread support from prominent companies and organisations.

The new dates will provide an extended window of opportunity for participants to engage with potential employers, explore cutting-edge technologies, and network with like-minded individuals. Moreover, the Fountain of Honour, President Museveni, will officiate the ceremony on the first day!

This year’s fair promises a diverse array of activities and attractions, including:

Job Opportunities: Job seekers can connect with leading tech companies and government agencies actively seeking new talent.

Innovation Showcase: Discover the latest advancements in ICT through interactive exhibits and demonstrations.

Workshops and Seminars: Attend informative sessions to enhance your skills and knowledge in the ever-evolving tech industry.

Networking: Build meaningful connections with industry professionals, mentors, and peers.

Career Development: Receive guidance and insights on navigating a successful career in ICT.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the National ICT Job Fair remains at the forefront of bridging the gap between talent and opportunity.