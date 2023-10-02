The process towards reaching a multipolar world order has begun and there is no way back from that, Syrian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Bassam Sabbagh told Sputnik.

“What is good is that it [ the process towards a multipolar world ] has already started, so we are on that track. Things will take time, I am sure, but I don’t see a possibility for any reverse,” Sabbagh said.

On Russia-Syria Ties

The relations between Russia and Syria are excellent and the two countries cooperate on many advanced levels, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Bassam Sabbagh told Sputnik.

“The relations [between Russia and Syria] are excellent and the level of cooperation is so high on different levels, and on different aspects,” Sabbagh said.

Russia and Syria are close allies with diplomatic relations being established almost 80 years ago – in 1944. In 1980 Moscow and Damascus signed Soviet-Syrian Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation which serves as framework for current bilateral ties.

In 2011, the legitimate Syrian government faced the full-scale conflict with West-backed jihadist groups. In 2015, Damascus asked Russia for military assistance in order to defeat the Islamic radicals and Moscow decided to deploy a military contingent in Syria in order to protect citizens of the allied state from jihadist militants and prevent the escalation of the crisis to other Middle East states. This decision was unanimously supported by Russian Federation Council (upper chamber of parliament) and done in accordance with international law.

Kremlin vowed to defeat Daesh* and other terrorist groups. The active phase of the operation lasted until 2017. At present, the full-scale hostilities are over, but part of the Russian military contingent remains in the republic in order to help Syrian government to restore peace and security.

In 2023 Turkiye and Syria were rocked by a massive earthquake that caused tremendous devastations and took a death toll of thousands of lives. Russia was quick to provide humanitarian aid and send its emergency specialists.

Sanctions Against Syria ‘Inhuman’, Must Be Lifted

The unilateral sanctions against Syria are inhuman, illegal and require unconditional lifting, the Syrian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Bassam Sabbagh told Sputnik.

“This [unilateral sanctions] is inhuman, this is immoral. We also have, we all have a responsibility to call for the immediate unconditional lifting of the sanctions,” Sabbagh said. “And I think all of what they claim that the sanction has no impact on the humanitarian situation is false and unfounded.”

On Middle East Rapprochement

Syria is determined to develop “brotherly” relations with Saudi Arabia after the two countries agreed to resume diplomatic ties, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Bassam Sabbagh told Sputnik.

In May, Syria and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume the work of their diplomatic missions in both countries. It came on the heels of Syria’s reinstatement in the Arab League.