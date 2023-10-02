By Nalwadda Nsangi

Medical teams in the West Nile sub-region are expressing deep concern over the alarming increase in infant mortality rates, citing a range of factors including poverty, missed antenatal visits, low immunization rates, and a surge in malaria cases, particularly in Madi Okollo, Nebbi, Terego, and Arua districts.

The 2022-2023 Uganda Demographic and Health Survey has revealed a troubling trend, with infant and perinatal deaths on the rise in all districts, ranging from 15 to 34 deaths per 1000 births in the financial year 2022/2023.

The causes of newborn deaths, stillbirths, and deaths under five vary from district to district, but some common factors persist across the region.

Malaria stands out as the primary culprit, responsible for a staggering 42% of morbidity and a mortality rate of 12%. Dr. Christopher Dradiku of Arua Referral Hospital emphasises the severe consequences of malaria in pregnancies, “Mothers who contract malaria during pregnancy are at a very high risk of losing the fetus, and sometimes even their own lives,” Dradiku stated.

Dominic Drametu, the District Health Officer of Adjumani, laments their status as the worst-performing district in Uganda with 34 deaths per 1000 births, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Poverty is another major contributor to infant mortality rates, according to Paul Anzubo, the District Health Officer of Maracha explained.

“High poverty levels influence access to nutritious foods and adequate housing, exacerbating the problem.”

Nutritional deficiencies have also seen a concerning increase, further affecting children’s vulnerability to diseases. Dr. Dradiku warned that, “When children suffer from deficiencies, they become malnourished and prone to diseases, ultimately leading to infant deaths.”

One significant factor contributing to the rise in infant mortality is the abandonment of immunization responsibilities by parents and caregivers.

Dr. Dradiku highlights the drop in immunization rates between the last financial year and the previous one, stressing that this puts children at risk of preventable diseases like measles.

Despite improvements in health facility deliveries across Uganda, the West Nile sub-region lags behind, with only Arua city, Moyo, and Nebbi districts performing above 68% in 2022/2023. Many mothers in the region still prefer home births, often with the assistance of traditional birth attendants.

Dr. Dradiku explains, “Traditionally, our mothers believe in home births, but complications can arise, leading to unfortunate outcomes.”

In response to these concerning trends, medical teams are urging the government and stakeholders to develop a comprehensive health strategic plan.

This plan aims to address these bottlenecks and enhance newborn survival, presenting an opportunity to achieve universal healthcare coverage in the sub-region.

The healthcare community is determined to reverse the current trajectory and ensure a healthier future for West Nile’s infants and mothers.